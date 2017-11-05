Life In Color

I’d rather be the one who cusses up a storm
When I drop the cake mix all over the floor.
Than the one who doesn’t screw up
Or cuss at all.
The simple truth is
I’m trying to make myself feel better
For the colorful explosion
That did occur
When I dropped the cake mix on the floor.
I’m passionate about my words.
ALL of them.
Mary Mary always mixes her cakes on the floor, it’s much better that way. As she says (while tipping the mixture onto the floor): “If the eggs won’t join the cake, the cake will have to join the eggs” – approximate quote from memory.
(60s kid’s book character from Joan G. Robinson – don’t know if they made it over to you)
Indeed, Colleen, you are very passionate with your words and there is much to ponder again. The “colorful words” look very vivid on your illustration and more important than the cake mix on the floor… lol.
embrace all of them as a part of who you are, it keeps life interesting –