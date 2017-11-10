Nike, Let’s Talk

If Nike were to branch out
and need to appeal to a middle aged
not quite as fit as they should be
group of people,
I am pretty sure I have created,
quite by accident,
that my face
Is their next advertising campaign.
I would buy from this face.
Call me Nike,
We’ll talk.
😉
LOL!! Great quip!
That’s some feat Colleen!
Hi Nike, I will buy from you! Because capture a victory has anything to do with fitness of body! Colleen, you are the best for this campaign!
I would buy from that face also. 🙂