Nov 10 2017
Nov 10 2017

Nike, Let’s Talk

If Nike were to branch out

and need to appeal to a middle aged

not quite as fit as they should be

group of people,

I am pretty sure I have created,

quite by accident,

that my face

Is their next advertising campaign.

I would buy from this face.

Call me Nike,

We’ll talk.

😉

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Nike, Let’s Talk

  1. Dana Bicks LLC, Author says:
    November 10, 2017 at 9:29 am

    LOL!! Great quip!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    November 10, 2017 at 9:59 am

    That’s some feat Colleen!

  3. anie says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Hi Nike, I will buy from you! Because capture a victory has anything to do with fitness of body! Colleen, you are the best for this campaign!

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I would buy from that face also. 🙂

