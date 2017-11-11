I remember, as a child, the things I wished and prayed for.
The things….that I thought I needed.
The things…that I pled with all of my heart to possess.
The things I couldn’t live without.
Through time and things learned,
The things I wish and pray for
The things that I know I need
The things I plead for with all of my heart to have
Are not the things of my youth.
They are things of time,
Things of life,
Things of compassion,
Things of love.
Amen.
Oh my goodness, yes! At this stage of my life my concerns and heartfelt desires are completely different from not just my youth, but maybe even a few years ago. My prayer-life grows along with my concerns for my children and grandchildren. ox
Amen _()_