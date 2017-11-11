I remember, as a child, the things I wished and prayed for.

The things….that I thought I needed.

The things…that I pled with all of my heart to possess.

The things I couldn’t live without.

Through time and things learned,

The things I wish and pray for

The things that I know I need

The things I plead for with all of my heart to have

Are not the things of my youth.

They are things of time,

Things of life,

Things of compassion,

Things of love.

Amen.