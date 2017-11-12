❤
Yes! It does!
True words ; )
Restless!
Chair woman of the board, MBC. ;-o
I’m sure that looks like your gracious heart in the chair ♡♡♡
hahahahaha took a minute to get it…
I love your art!
Beautiful!
Sweet!
So many things said to me here …Love for self definitely that can felt effortlessly by others, time to myself that is quiet and slow …the red shows how this experience is bright and brilliant.
oh, you´ve got lot interpretations Infinite Living…and the towel?…The rocking chair is cosy…: ) But as nobody is sitting there, maybe there is also a lot to do? Busy?
I see the chair as an invitation away from busyness …it is empty because the person sitting doesn’t need to be seen for a while. Just Be and rock yourself gently with love 🙂 Love Rocks!
This is beautiful. And you are right too. What is the use of making life difficult, if things are going the way they want to anyway?
Very clever. Love it.
It sure DOES, Colleen! ♡
Diana xo
Thanks for all that you do through your blog. Please keep up your good work.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Yes! It does!
True words ; )
Restless!
Chair woman of the board, MBC. ;-o
❤
I’m sure that looks like your gracious heart in the chair ♡♡♡
hahahahaha took a minute to get it…
I love your art!
Beautiful!
Sweet!
So many things said to me here …Love for self definitely that can felt effortlessly by others, time to myself that is quiet and slow …the red shows how this experience is bright and brilliant.
oh, you´ve got lot interpretations Infinite Living…and the towel?…The rocking chair is cosy…: ) But as nobody is sitting there, maybe there is also a lot to do? Busy?
I see the chair as an invitation away from busyness …it is empty because the person sitting doesn’t need to be seen for a while. Just Be and rock yourself gently with love 🙂 Love Rocks!
This is beautiful. And you are right too. What is the use of making life difficult, if things are going the way they want to anyway?
Very clever. Love it.
It sure DOES, Colleen! ♡
Diana xo
Thanks for all that you do through your blog. Please keep up your good work.