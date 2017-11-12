Nov 12 2017
17 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Love Rocks

 

 

17 thoughts on “Love Rocks

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Yes! It does!

    Reply
  2. rugby843 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:43 am

    True words ; )

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    November 12, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Restless!

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    November 12, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Chair woman of the board, MBC. ;-o

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 12, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Reply
  6. ivors20 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I’m sure that looks like your gracious heart in the chair ♡♡♡

    Reply
  7. Christine Gingerich says:
    November 12, 2017 at 11:26 am

    hahahahaha took a minute to get it…

    Reply
  8. House of Heart says:
    November 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I love your art!

    Reply
  9. Louise Foerster says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  10. Marissa Bergen says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Sweet!

    Reply
  11. Infinite Living says:
    November 12, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    So many things said to me here …Love for self definitely that can felt effortlessly by others, time to myself that is quiet and slow …the red shows how this experience is bright and brilliant.

    Reply
    • anie says:
      November 12, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      oh, you´ve got lot interpretations Infinite Living…and the towel?…The rocking chair is cosy…: ) But as nobody is sitting there, maybe there is also a lot to do? Busy?

      Reply
      • Infinite Living says:
        November 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        I see the chair as an invitation away from busyness …it is empty because the person sitting doesn’t need to be seen for a while. Just Be and rock yourself gently with love 🙂 Love Rocks!

        Reply
        • anie says:
          November 12, 2017 at 3:18 pm

          This is beautiful. And you are right too. What is the use of making life difficult, if things are going the way they want to anyway?

          Reply
  12. tric says:
    November 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Very clever. Love it.

    Reply
  13. dianasschwenk says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    It sure DOES, Colleen! ♡
    Diana xo

    Reply
  14. Equipping says:
    November 12, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Thanks for all that you do through your blog. Please keep up your good work.

    Reply

