He went to her.
A few breaths before her last.
Her heart was at peace.
But she had to speak.
She cried out
In exaltation
To be heard
Her last words.
Her forever words.
He listened to her voice
Looking in her eyes.
She said
“Tell them I love them.”
He said
“Who? Tell who?”
She said
“All of them. Tell all of them.”
He smiled softly at her and said
“I will.”
She closed her eyes.
She smiled at Him
And said
“Hello.”
In just a few words here, you’ve said so much about life, death, and that amazing emotion within us all, “love”. And a lovely Hello to you..
❤
wow. one of my favorites ever.
Brilliant, I say.