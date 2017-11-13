Nov 13 2017
By Chatter Master

She Cried Out

He went to her.

A few breaths before her last.

Her heart was at peace.

But she had to speak.

She cried out

In exaltation

To be heard

Her last words.

Her forever words.

He listened to her voice

Looking in her eyes.

She said

“Tell them I love them.”

He said

“Who?  Tell who?”

She said

“All of them.  Tell all of them.”

He smiled softly at her and said

“I will.”

She closed her eyes.

She smiled at Him

And said

“Hello.”

 

4 thoughts on “She Cried Out

  1. ivors20 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:42 am

    In just a few words here, you’ve said so much about life, death, and that amazing emotion within us all, “love”. And a lovely Hello to you..

  2. anie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 5:58 am

  3. ksbeth says:
    November 13, 2017 at 6:10 am

    wow. one of my favorites ever.

  4. Ann Koplow says:
    November 13, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Brilliant, I say.

