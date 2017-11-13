He went to her.

A few breaths before her last.

Her heart was at peace.

But she had to speak.

She cried out

In exaltation

To be heard

Her last words.

Her forever words.

He listened to her voice

Looking in her eyes.

She said

“Tell them I love them.”

He said

“Who? Tell who?”

She said

“All of them. Tell all of them.”

He smiled softly at her and said

“I will.”

She closed her eyes.

She smiled at Him

And said

“Hello.”