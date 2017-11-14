Nov 14 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Me, Or Those Around Me

Today I practice stillness.

And observance.

 

Let’s see how that goes.

Not sure who will benefit more.

Me, or those around me.

4 thoughts on “Me, Or Those Around Me

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I have a feeling it will be you. 🙂

  2. ivors20 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I think you’re benefiting, and from what I can observe, through the stillness around me, we are all benefiting too,

  3. anie says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:19 am

    I hope you will enjoy, Colleen! You have beautiful people here around you. And for me you are one special one around you .

  4. ksbeth says:
    November 14, 2017 at 6:07 am

    for the common good.

