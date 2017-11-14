Today I practice stillness.
And observance.
Let’s see how that goes.
Not sure who will benefit more.
Me, or those around me.
I have a feeling it will be you. 🙂
I think you’re benefiting, and from what I can observe, through the stillness around me, we are all benefiting too,
I hope you will enjoy, Colleen! You have beautiful people here around you. And for me you are one special one around you .
for the common good.