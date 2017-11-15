Nov 15 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

What I Didn’t Do

 

I was driving home today.

All I wanted to do was stop the car, get out, and walk out into a field, a forrest, up a mountain, to a lake.  Somewhere uncrowded.  Somewhere loud with peace.  Some place where thoughts are free of intrusion.  Some place I could get full from the emptiness of it all.

But I kept driving.

I miss what I didn’t do.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “What I Didn’t Do

  1. Debra says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:01 am

    I hope you can find that quiet space very soon. You might have needed it in particular today, but it’s always waiting for you. I think you accessed it quite well in your drawing. Perhaps taking the time to draw brought some of the calm and silence you were looking for!

    Reply
  2. ivors20 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:58 am

    I did what you didn’t do. I went for that peaceful country walk with “Monty”, a dog I’m baby-sitting for a week, and we went to the Moorabool Valley Chocolate Café, and that “Cheeky Magpie” was there again, It’s a long walk for me, but I feel good for making the effort…. Hope you find same personal space soon, It’s a much needed commodity these days….

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:26 am

    I so understand.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: