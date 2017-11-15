I was driving home today.
All I wanted to do was stop the car, get out, and walk out into a field, a forrest, up a mountain, to a lake. Somewhere uncrowded. Somewhere loud with peace. Some place where thoughts are free of intrusion. Some place I could get full from the emptiness of it all.
But I kept driving.
I miss what I didn’t do.
I hope you can find that quiet space very soon. You might have needed it in particular today, but it’s always waiting for you. I think you accessed it quite well in your drawing. Perhaps taking the time to draw brought some of the calm and silence you were looking for!
I did what you didn’t do. I went for that peaceful country walk with “Monty”, a dog I’m baby-sitting for a week, and we went to the Moorabool Valley Chocolate Café, and that “Cheeky Magpie” was there again, It’s a long walk for me, but I feel good for making the effort…. Hope you find same personal space soon, It’s a much needed commodity these days….
I so understand.