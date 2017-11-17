I hated to turn off the lights.
And put down the book.
I lived in the words.
And couldn’t explain that to anyone.
Five more minutes, please.
When the lights went off and the light from the window wasn’t enough
I kept the book close
So the story wouldn’t leave.
There was comfort in the imagination
The destination
The discovery.
Ask Elijah, he understands.
It’s hard to put down an exciting book! Adventures are experienced with impatience and tension. Elijah, had to wait almost 4 years?
Don’t you just love reading great books like that!
Yes, Colleen, you put into words this beautiful feeling of feeling close to a book, and yearning to be within is pages even thought you have to go to sleep! I don’t live this feeling much anymore, sadly, but it was prevalent in my childhood! Wonderful encapsulation both in words and in picture 🙂
To be under the spell of a good book is the absolute best. Love this.
You got to love when a book can cause this kind of response. 🙂