Nov 17 2017
5 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Hated To Turn Off The Lights

I hated to turn off the lights.

And put down the book.

I lived in the words.

And couldn’t explain that to anyone.

Five more minutes, please.

When the lights went off and the light from the window wasn’t enough

I kept the book close

So the story wouldn’t leave.

There was comfort in the imagination

The destination

The discovery.

 Ask Elijah, he understands.

 

I Hated To Turn Off The Lights

  1. anie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:17 am

    It’s hard to put down an exciting book! Adventures are experienced with impatience and tension. Elijah, had to wait almost 4 years?

    Reply
  2. Priceless Joy says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Don’t you just love reading great books like that!

    Reply
  3. Ocean Bream says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Yes, Colleen, you put into words this beautiful feeling of feeling close to a book, and yearning to be within is pages even thought you have to go to sleep! I don’t live this feeling much anymore, sadly, but it was prevalent in my childhood! Wonderful encapsulation both in words and in picture 🙂

    Reply
  4. goldenbrodie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    To be under the spell of a good book is the absolute best. Love this.

    Reply
  5. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    November 17, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    You got to love when a book can cause this kind of response. 🙂

    Reply

