Nov 18 2017
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

And I Survive

Life,

Just to let you know-

I am a proud cape wearing superhuman.

I wake up.

I get up.

I am not perfect.

And I survive my imperfections.

That,

Takes more super powers than you can imagine.

 

13 thoughts on “And I Survive

  1. markbialczak says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:06 am

    You are truly a Marvel, MBC. 😉

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I imagine it does, but my imagination is not up to the task!

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:17 am

    LOL! You are being humble because you don’t have many imperfections!

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Colleen you are more perfect as you know…why have always the wrong people doupts? We all will survive life, and we all hope in a good and mostly joyful way. I just survived a horrible day and would need your cape…nice post, I enjoyed it.

    Reply
  5. Ann Koplow says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I can imagine, Colleen. Thanks for another super post.

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Yup! 🙂

    Reply
  7. ivors20 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Love your drawing of “Super Chatter Master”, and I think I need a cape too, maybe a green one ,…

    Reply
  8. Book Club Mom says:
    November 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Yes it does – proud to be an imperfect and regular person!

    Reply
  9. Mustang.Koji says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Amen.

    Reply
  10. ksbeth says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    #colleenstrong

    Reply

