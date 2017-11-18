Life,
Just to let you know-
I am a proud cape wearing superhuman.
I wake up.
I get up.
I am not perfect.
And I survive my imperfections.
That,
Takes more super powers than you can imagine.
You are truly a Marvel, MBC. 😉
I imagine it does, but my imagination is not up to the task!
LOL! You are being humble because you don’t have many imperfections!
Colleen you are more perfect as you know…why have always the wrong people doupts? We all will survive life, and we all hope in a good and mostly joyful way. I just survived a horrible day and would need your cape…nice post, I enjoyed it.
I can imagine, Colleen. Thanks for another super post.
Yup! 🙂
Love your drawing of “Super Chatter Master”, and I think I need a cape too, maybe a green one ,…
wise Ivor, red may be provoke to much, no one wants to fight against wilde bulls! We just want to have peace!
I thought it would go with my new profile portrait drawn by Poet Rammager, see her latest poem/post
can you send the link to her…I can´t find her?
Yes it does – proud to be an imperfect and regular person!
Amen.
#colleenstrong