Nov 19 2017
18 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

That’s A Summit

If no one sees you

Standing alone

On top of a mountain.

That’s a summit

To be proud of.

I hope you howl while you’re up there.

 

 

18 thoughts on “That’s A Summit

  1. anie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Must feel wonderful, happy Post Colleen, thank you! Why black/white?

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      November 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Thank you Anie. 🙂

      I started drawing in black and white. I’m more comfortable with it. I like the simplicity of it.

      Reply
      • anie says:
        November 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm

        ohhh! Well I like black and white in some kind of photography or also special illustration….but yours, i see always colourful!…but it´s your art, so there is now the Colleen blackandwhite-phase…: )

        Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Very loudly Colleen!

    Reply
  3. sruthimadhu says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    😀 Best feeling ever!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    🙂

    Reply
  5. House of Heart says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I love this…your sketching is enchanting…I really love it!

    Reply
  6. ivors20 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I’m sure I just heard an echo down here

    Reply
  7. Debra says:
    November 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I’m confident it’s an exhilarating feeling! Definitely something to crow about! 🙂

    Reply
  8. goldenbrodie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I like the black and white and yes I would howl loudly after reaching the top!

    Reply
  9. ksbeth says:
    November 19, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    howl at the moon, sister

    Reply
  10. reocochran says:
    November 19, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Ooh, if I get back on top of something this tall, I may yell out next time! Thanks for this beautiful summit picture, Colleen.

    Reply

