If no one sees you
Standing alone
On top of a mountain.
That’s a summit
To be proud of.
I hope you howl while you’re up there.
Must feel wonderful, happy Post Colleen, thank you! Why black/white?
Thank you Anie. 🙂
I started drawing in black and white. I’m more comfortable with it. I like the simplicity of it.
ohhh! Well I like black and white in some kind of photography or also special illustration….but yours, i see always colourful!…but it´s your art, so there is now the Colleen blackandwhite-phase…: )
Very loudly Colleen!
Thank you for listening Peter 😉
😀 Best feeling ever!
Thank you 🙂
🙂
❤
I love this…your sketching is enchanting…I really love it!
Thank you Heart! 🙂
I really enjoy it ! 🙂
I’m sure I just heard an echo down here
Or from where you stand atop of your summit 🙂
I’m confident it’s an exhilarating feeling! Definitely something to crow about! 🙂
I like the black and white and yes I would howl loudly after reaching the top!
howl at the moon, sister
Ooh, if I get back on top of something this tall, I may yell out next time! Thanks for this beautiful summit picture, Colleen.
