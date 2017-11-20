Wishes On The Wind

For the most part,
I am a realist.
This does not stop me from dreaming,
Hoping,
Or sending wishes out on the wind.
I will never let reality take the expectation I have for great things to come,
Out of my grasp.
Sending you warm wishes on a hot northerly wind, from way over here in Geelong. ***~~
Hopefully you do so Colleen!
The wind should carry them and stir up the world! The reality is much more than we think. The dreams and the incomprehensible infinite belong to it. The “real” realist is much more than we think. The dreamer and the infinite souls are part of him.
Being a realist is tough. It’s so much more easier to live in the cocoon of dreams.
i love your ongoing hopeful approach –
Nor should you Colleen!
Your wishes are heard, I’m sure, MBC.
Dreams and wishes are great motivators. Happy Monday!