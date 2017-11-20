Nov 20 2017
Wishes On The Wind

For the most part,

I am a realist.

This does not stop me from dreaming,

Hoping,

Or sending wishes out on the wind.

Wishes On The Wind

I will never let reality take the expectation I have for great things to come,

Out of my grasp.

 

7 thoughts on “Wishes On The Wind

  1. ivors20 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Sending you warm wishes on a hot northerly wind, from way over here in Geelong. ***~~

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Hopefully you do so Colleen!
    The wind should carry them and stir up the world! The reality is much more than we think. The dreams and the incomprehensible infinite belong to it. The “real” realist is much more than we think. The dreamer and the infinite souls are part of him.

    Reply
  3. sruthimadhu says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:42 am

    Being a realist is tough. It’s so much more easier to live in the cocoon of dreams.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    November 20, 2017 at 6:45 am

    i love your ongoing hopeful approach –

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Nor should you Colleen!

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Your wishes are heard, I’m sure, MBC.

    Reply
  7. Book Club Mom says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Dreams and wishes are great motivators. Happy Monday!

    Reply

