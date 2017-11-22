Nov 22 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

My Fellow Peoples

I’m more than a little embarrassed

By how very little I know

About our world.

And my fellow peoples.

One thought on “My Fellow Peoples

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Me too, I’ve a lot to learn. ❤

    Reply

