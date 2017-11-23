Nov 23 2017
I Saw This Human Being

The first thing I noticed, were her eyes.

Sad, but clear and bright.  And maybe tired.

Her face, between her scarf and her hat, was smooth and too tan for this time of year.  At least in this part of the world.

Her hair was neatly pulled back, under her hat, that she never took off.

She was polite, and pleasant.

She was dressed from head to toe for cold.  It wasn’t bitter cold, just starting to get cold.  But when you are in the cold all the time, without a solid home of a  place to step into out of the cold, cold is cold.

She held onto her cup of coffee.  It was a throw away cup from a gas station.  It looked like it had been used often, and for awhile.

Gradually I noticed other things.  Her clothes, worn neatly, were stained.  Her coat was a good kind of coat for winter time.  I was glad to see her in it.  When her gloves came off, her fingers were dirty.  Not dirty from being dirty, but because they had gone too long without having a standard way to stay clean.

No matter what I came to notice, I kept looking in her eyes.  Her story was reflected there.

I know part of her story.  Not a large part, but some of it.

I don’t know how to say this without coming off as … sounding …. I don’t know, this may not sound right. But I wasn’t bothered by her.  I wasn’t bothered by what I saw.  Or what I heard.  Or her situation.   I’m not saying it didn’t make me sad, that people have such stories.  That’s not what I mean.  I was sad.  I saw this human being living in a manner that she didn’t want to be living.  This was hard to see.

But.

What I mean is…

What bothered me, and stays with me, are her eyes.

This isn’t even a close representation.  But I wanted to paint her portrait.

I think I did it better with words.

 

15 thoughts on “I Saw This Human Being

  1. WordCatcher says:
    November 23, 2017 at 2:04 am

    observing with your heart. heartwarming post ❤

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:12 am

    beautiful Colleen, and you are back to colours!

    Reply
  3. ivors20 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I know what you’re trying to express, to explain the story behind the eyes of an unknown, is almost to hard to imagine, and there-in lays the complexity of what we can’t see, but what we might imagine.

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    November 23, 2017 at 7:30 am

    It’s the sort of look that makes you want to give a reassuring hug and say “All will be well.” But we can’t do that because we are not convinced that it will be. It is a look where I wish I had a magic wand to wipe away all worries.

    Reply
    • anie says:
      November 23, 2017 at 8:03 am

      to wipe away worries sounds like a great thing! But life is not only joy, it is also fear and worrying. Wiping away would mean, not making experience, would mean ignoring the sense of life. We just should take it easier an trust and very important: BELIEvE….I believe, that we have no idea of the influence of believing in the things which happens! Don´t worry, be happy!

      Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      November 23, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I get that Peter. Some things are difficult to understand when we don’t have that experience. We can ‘imagine’ what we think it may be like, and from there we develop compassion. And wanting to help others is part of that compassion.

      Reply
  5. ksbeth says:
    November 23, 2017 at 8:35 am

    her eyes revealed who she really is, despite the trappings

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    November 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    You did her justice with both portraits, MBC. I get it.

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 23, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Heartbreaking to see, heartwarming to read that you took the time to see her. Bless you. Bless her. ❤

    Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    November 23, 2017 at 11:05 am

    You did a good job describing her in words and picture! Heartbreaking to think about her being in the situation that she is in.

    Reply

