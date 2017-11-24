Same But Different

Does anyone else see similarities before seeing differences?
And not mind the differences once they’re discovered.
It’s nearly a fault of mine, Is that I always see the similarities and the goodness in people, and any differences that I might find, I don’t mind. and I suppose I’ve been taken advantage of on occasions over the years, but I’m 66 now, and the “goods” far out-number the few “bads”
