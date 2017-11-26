Nov 26 2017
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Drums Loudly

So many people beat their drums

Loudly

and to spout off opinions.

I,

On the other hand,

Will do so because my husband bought me bongos.

So it may get loud,

Perhaps even annoying,

But that’s what happens when you give someone bongos.

There is no hidden or alternative meaning.

He really bought me bongos.

He is a very tolerant man.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

9 thoughts on “Drums Loudly

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 26, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Hahahaha! He certainly is! LOL!

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 26, 2017 at 12:41 am

    How fun. 🙂

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    November 26, 2017 at 12:58 am

    what a fantastic gift!

    Reply
  4. ivors20 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Yesterday, you were strumming away on the guitar, and today it’s the bongos, tomorrow I’m guessing the trumpet, so who’s the leader of the band….

    Reply
  5. moonwatcher51 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Maybe he needs bagpipes?

    Reply
  6. M. L. Kappa says:
    November 26, 2017 at 2:35 am

    He’s so cool 👍

    Reply
  7. IreneDesign2011 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Enjoy playing bongos, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  8. anie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 6:01 am

    enjoy!

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    November 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Are you taking lessons or just beating the hell out of them after painting faces on the skins?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: