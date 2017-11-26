So many people beat their drums
Loudly
and to spout off opinions.
I,
On the other hand,
Will do so because my husband bought me bongos.
So it may get loud,
Perhaps even annoying,
But that’s what happens when you give someone bongos.
There is no hidden or alternative meaning.
He really bought me bongos.
He is a very tolerant man.
Advertisements
Hahahaha! He certainly is! LOL!
How fun. 🙂
what a fantastic gift!
Yesterday, you were strumming away on the guitar, and today it’s the bongos, tomorrow I’m guessing the trumpet, so who’s the leader of the band….
Maybe he needs bagpipes?
He’s so cool 👍
Enjoy playing bongos, Colleen 🙂
enjoy!
Are you taking lessons or just beating the hell out of them after painting faces on the skins?