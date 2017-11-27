I am most at awe
With life,
When I am not the center.
Or the leader.
Or the loudest.
Or the doer.
Or the challenge.
Or the resolution.
Or the exception.
I am most in awe-
When I am insignificant-
Can absorb all that is,
And all that is amazing all around.
That’s the best place to be!
Yes to absorb is good.
You’re like a human sponge, gently observing your universe with your mother nature’s eyes…
Observing allows us to see life in full view, doesn’t it? Such a beautiful standpoint.
You are a good observer and you love to analyze. The one ,who is loud and cries must determine a point of view from which he cies. An observer can see it from all sides. This is so beautiful…also teh picture point it out very well! Nevertheless, the observer himself is not insignificant for himself and his family. He also needs the change his role. Colleen, imagine you would not have your loving husband and your family!
yes, taking the time to step back and just take it all in, is a powerful and life-affirming practice.
it is certainly an experience that shapes life. I think nothing can surprise me anymore. Life is incredible, full of mysterious insights that everyone has to experience for himself and keep them in their hearts.
An then you tell us about it so we’ll, MBC.