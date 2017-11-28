Nov 28 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Hands Down Favorite Today

I think this is the first time someone has

Independently reviewed one of my books.

It’s easy to say she is my favorite today.

Thank you Robin!

Robin’s Review

Click Here>>>>>HERE

Robin’s page:  Witlessdatingafterfifty

6 thoughts on “Hands Down Favorite Today

  1. ksbeth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    glad you two appreciate each other – two very special people )

    Reply
  2. Terri R. says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    What a wonderful review!!!

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    So sweet!!

    Reply
  4. Jodi says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    can’t wait to get my copy!

    Reply
  5. ivors20 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:14 am

    I’ve just read the review Colleen. Awesome, so accurate, so true, so you !!!

    Reply

