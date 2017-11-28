Nov 28 2017
11 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Metaphorically Speaking

Conservative as I may be in my behaviors

I can let my hair down.

You may no longer be able to see that I let my hair down.

But I do.

It’s an internal kind of thing.

 

11 thoughts on “Metaphorically Speaking

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I think you do too! After all you are perfectly human! 😀

    Reply
  2. Tanya Cliff says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I love this, Colleen! Wonderful.😊

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:53 am

    oh a wonderful post, and I got it on the first time…I´m proud! I wish you to have a good time Colleen and hopefully we are part of it!….and do not be too conservative stay artist!

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:27 am

    love the metaphorical letting of your hair down

    Reply
  5. ivors20 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Metaphorically speaking, bald and close shaven as I am, this Danny likes to let his hair down too,

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Lovely! I think I once saw you dancing to reggae and I’m sure you had an Afro style!

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    November 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    On the inside is the mightiest way, MBC!

    Reply
  8. goldenbrodie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    So true…no longer is my hair long but look out when I want to let it out…that will never change. Your illustration is stunning and words so supporting.

    Reply
  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

    🙂

    Reply
  10. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    November 28, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Haha love this

    Reply

