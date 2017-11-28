Conservative as I may be in my behaviors
I can let my hair down.
You may no longer be able to see that I let my hair down.
But I do.
It’s an internal kind of thing.
I think you do too! After all you are perfectly human! 😀
I love this, Colleen! Wonderful.😊
oh a wonderful post, and I got it on the first time…I´m proud! I wish you to have a good time Colleen and hopefully we are part of it!….and do not be too conservative stay artist!
love the metaphorical letting of your hair down
Metaphorically speaking, bald and close shaven as I am, this Danny likes to let his hair down too,
Lovely! I think I once saw you dancing to reggae and I’m sure you had an Afro style!
haha, you did Peter? I can not imagine!
On the inside is the mightiest way, MBC!
So true…no longer is my hair long but look out when I want to let it out…that will never change. Your illustration is stunning and words so supporting.
🙂
Haha love this