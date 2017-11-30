Nov 30 2017
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

Fly Home

Robin

To peace you fly

To love you return

God speed

On your journey Home.

 

4 thoughts on “Fly Home

  1. reocochran says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:09 am

    I hope your friend, Robin, will bring you a moment of a gentle breeze on a dry, windless day, Colleen.
    She certainly will remain in your heart and mind forever. May you find comfort along your days off grieving. I am sorry for your lost, dear friend.

  2. reocochran says:
    November 30, 2017 at 1:10 am

    *off was meant to be “of” 🕊

  3. anie says:
    November 30, 2017 at 5:30 am

    I´m sad and sorry for you Colleen!

  4. ksbeth says:
    November 30, 2017 at 6:29 am

