Robin
To peace you fly
To love you return
God speed
On your journey Home.
I hope your friend, Robin, will bring you a moment of a gentle breeze on a dry, windless day, Colleen.
She certainly will remain in your heart and mind forever. May you find comfort along your days off grieving. I am sorry for your lost, dear friend.
*off was meant to be “of” 🕊
I´m sad and sorry for you Colleen!
❤
