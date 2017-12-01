I just want to sit and stare out at the world.
I want to be insulated and quiet.
But
I can’t find the insulation
Or the quiet.
Often times when I write, here, I do so without telling the back story. The reason for what I wrote. The prompt for why I wrote.
Today I am going to write a little differently.
Because sometimes what is behind the words is much more important.
A few days ago one of my children let me know that a child from our past had been murdered.
I had not seen this child, since she was a child. An older child, but a child, on the cusp of adulthood. She was in my life for more than a few years as friends to my stepchildren who lived with me.
Since that time she had grown into an adult and lived an adult life. I hadn’t seen her in, maybe, close to twenty years. I cannot reconcile that she was an adult, when I only knew a child. When I think of her, and that’s all I’ve done for three days now, I see her only as the child I knew.
Smiling. Innocent. Blonde hair. So very friendly and kind. I can’t picture her, in my mind, without that smile.
Now I know a little bit about the past 20 years. But, though I know it, I cannot imagine it. I can’t think about it. Because it doesn’t fit with the picture of that child in my mind. A grown up? A person I didn’t know.
I don’t want to be misleading. I hadn’t thought of her, or known what became of her, for years. The last time was when I heard her mother had passed away, and that was years ago to my recollection. My feelings right now are for that child I knew. I picture her ….then. And cannot integrate that child into the horror that befell the adult.
I think of her hanging out, going to school, driving around with my stepdaughters. I can see her in our home.
I cannot put an adult in the horror of that murder.
I put the child I knew in that horror.
And I find myself wanting, continually these last few days, to go back. When she was safe. When her sweet young face smiled, all the time.
I keep going back. Back. Back. Back. To that child.
I’m sure there are better ways to honor her, or pay homage to her than this fumbling of words when I don’t really know what to say or how to say it.
But I want to say something.
I want her to know, she is thought of, fondly. And sadly.
I would want her to know that these days as I am thinking about her-I am thinking of the child that was alive and well in our lives. That her smile is a kind and pleasant memory.
I can’t find any insulation from this. And I can’t find the quiet for my soul.
I might just sit here a while longer.
Thinking about her.
And look for peace.
A good memory to hold. It’s good to be still and remember.
Oh, these are terrible messages that makes you sad and thoughtful. You mourn the child you knew and I think that’s right. One should always keep the most beautiful memories of a person, because that was the real person. just because he has become old, frail and grumpy, his nature has not changed. Inside, she was still the same person and maybe even laughing like as she was an adult. The consolation is that the soul of her is preserved and it was not murdered. It will flourish again.
i am so sorry for what has happened to the child you once knew and still care for.
So sorry! I can understand. My brother committed suicide last year two days after Christmas. All I think about is the beautiful little boy he was
It is important for people of all stages of her life to hold on and remember, MBC. You are playing your small part in making some universal reconciliation after that horrible event. So sorry for you and all who now must reflect.