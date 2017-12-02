Don’t Let Go

When you’re at the end of your rope,
Or hanging on by a thread,
Give yourself all the credit.
That is an incredible feat of strength.
Beautifully said Colleen, haha, I’m hanging on grimly today…
never let go
❤ great advice.
