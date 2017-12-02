Dec 02 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Don’t Let Go

When you’re at the end of your rope,

Or hanging on by a thread,

Give yourself all the credit.

That is an incredible feat of strength.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Don’t Let Go

  1. ivors20 says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Beautifully said Colleen, haha, I’m hanging on grimly today…

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    December 2, 2017 at 12:35 am

    never let go

    Reply
  3. April says:
    December 2, 2017 at 9:36 am

    ❤ great advice.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: