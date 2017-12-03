I think,
I just realized
Paradise is not a place.
It’s a time you would go back to,
With people you want to be with.
That sounds like a great idea, Colleen 🙂
Thank you Irene 🙂
yes, that would be so lovely
If only we could do that kind of travel. 🙂
That doesn’t look like the Isle Of Ireland…
Well now Ivor….interesting enough….I was quite surprised on our very first visit to Ireland to see Palm Trees EVERYWHERE! Was NOT expecting that. But true, I did not see them growing on the beaches there. 🙂
Haha, ar least I knew I had your paradise island destination right.😁
what a wonderful thought and pivture, Colleen! yes it is surely a time you spend with people you love! But I think you have not to go necessairily back, paradise can be in future aswell…you never know what paradises are hided in future!
It can indeed Anie. This is just a reflective piece for me because of life here at the moment. ❤
of course you are right! ❤ But you should know my passion that I do not like reading sad and hopeless things …; )You can probably only reflect on the past but life is in the present and for the wishes, hope and happiness, paradise must be in the future !!
Totally agreed with your thought!!
Thank you Jyoti Soni. 🙂
I’m with you there, in all respects!
Thank you Peter. 🙂
It’s a bit of both at different times, me thinks Colleen. ❤
Diana xo
Surely it can be. 🙂 This is just a reflective post for me right now, life is calling for that right now. 🙂
For sure!!❤️
Those people and mind set can be in a variety of physical places, yes, MBC.
Yes, paradise for me would be to share more time with my Dad, Grandma and Grandpa.
Now, my friend and mentor while taking preschool special ed courses at OSU would be special to see again. Jean passed away at 42, I wish her family were able to be “there” with her in Paradise. She would be so amazed how well they grew up and they would not wish to let her go. . . 💞
