Dec 03 2017
19 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Paradise Is Not A Place

I think,

I just realized

Paradise is not a place.

It’s a time you would go back to,

With people you want to be with.

19 thoughts on “Paradise Is Not A Place

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:54 am

    That sounds like a great idea, Colleen 🙂

  2. ksbeth says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    yes, that would be so lovely

  3. ivors20 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    That doesn’t look like the Isle Of Ireland…

  4. anie says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    what a wonderful thought and pivture, Colleen! yes it is surely a time you spend with people you love! But I think you have not to go necessairily back, paradise can be in future aswell…you never know what paradises are hided in future!

    • Chatter Master says:
      December 3, 2017 at 10:34 am

      It can indeed Anie. This is just a reflective piece for me because of life here at the moment. ❤

      • anie says:
        December 3, 2017 at 10:46 am

        of course you are right! ❤ But you should know my passion that I do not like reading sad and hopeless things …; )You can probably only reflect on the past but life is in the present and for the wishes, hope and happiness, paradise must be in the future !!

  5. Jyoti Soni says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Totally agreed with your thought!!

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    December 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I’m with you there, in all respects!

  7. dianasschwenk says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:00 am

    It’s a bit of both at different times, me thinks Colleen. ❤
    Diana xo

  8. Jodi says:
    December 3, 2017 at 10:59 am

    For sure!!❤️

  9. markbialczak says:
    December 3, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Those people and mind set can be in a variety of physical places, yes, MBC.

  10. reocochran says:
    December 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Yes, paradise for me would be to share more time with my Dad, Grandma and Grandpa.
    Now, my friend and mentor while taking preschool special ed courses at OSU would be special to see again. Jean passed away at 42, I wish her family were able to be “there” with her in Paradise. She would be so amazed how well they grew up and they would not wish to let her go. . . 💞

