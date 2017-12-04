I’m usually not.
(Does anyone else brain travel while sitting still….)
Yes! 😀
Yep, lot of mileage on that brain !
Yes, a lot 😀
I must admit I’ve spent a few meetings rambling then hills!
I’m traveling the world of My Dragon’s wizardry right.😁 now, 4.45am, and dreaming of wherever I must be. In the magical land of Almond Trees, lizards and greenery.
Back sleep now !!
Yes me too.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Yes! 😀
Yep, lot of mileage on that brain !
Yes, a lot 😀
I must admit I’ve spent a few meetings rambling then hills!
I’m traveling the world of My Dragon’s wizardry right.😁 now, 4.45am, and dreaming of wherever I must be. In the magical land of Almond Trees, lizards and greenery.
Back sleep now !!
Yes me too.