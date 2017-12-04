Dec 04 2017
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Wherever I Must Be

45E970E3-4FE6-4E38-B9D4-7305C6914E66.jpeg

I’m usually not.

(Does anyone else brain travel while sitting still….)

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Wherever I Must Be

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Yes! 😀

    Reply
  2. vanbytheriver says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Yep, lot of mileage on that brain !

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Yes, a lot 😀

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I must admit I’ve spent a few meetings rambling then hills!

    Reply
  5. ivors20 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I’m traveling the world of My Dragon’s wizardry right.😁 now, 4.45am, and dreaming of wherever I must be. In the magical land of Almond Trees, lizards and greenery.
    Back sleep now !!

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Yes me too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: