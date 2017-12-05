Dec 05 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When You Get There

When you get there,

Step out of what delivered you,

Leave it behind.

Take the path,

Walk through the door

That always welcomes you,

Go in.

Home.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “When You Get There

  1. ivors20 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Beautiful sentiments Colleen. I’ll attach Leonards song “Going Home” , and I’ll email you the meaning of the song and it’s lyrics.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: