When you get there,
Step out of what delivered you,
Leave it behind.
Take the path,
Walk through the door
That always welcomes you,
Go in.
Home.
Beautiful sentiments Colleen. I’ll attach Leonards song “Going Home” , and I’ll email you the meaning of the song and it’s lyrics.
