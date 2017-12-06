Dec 06 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Just Want To See

 

I just want to see

What’s

Over there

Out there

On the other side.

5 thoughts on “I Just Want To See

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Without any kind of curiosity, we will never learn new, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    December 6, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Agreed, MBC.

    Reply
  3. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Awesome!

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 6, 2017 at 10:00 am

    🙂

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    perhaps more than see. What a wonderful illustration!

    Reply

