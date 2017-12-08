Dec 08 2017
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

About A Window

There’s something about a window.

Just standing there, arms crossed, looking out.

Or leaning against the window frame.

No need for exaggerated prose

To describe the calm, the mesmerizing affect,

Of staring out a window.

2 thoughts on "About A Window

  1. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I do it often. 🙂 No matter where I am.

  2. ivors20 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Your window to the world, a beautiful point of view.

