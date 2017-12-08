There’s something about a window.
Just standing there, arms crossed, looking out.
Or leaning against the window frame.
No need for exaggerated prose
To describe the calm, the mesmerizing affect,
Of staring out a window.
I do it often. 🙂 No matter where I am.
Your window to the world, a beautiful point of view.