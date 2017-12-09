Dec 09 2017
1 Comment
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Cold Man

I need to remind myself,

To not assume,

Who needs warmth in their life.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “A Cold Man

  1. GP Cox says:
    December 9, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Quite adorable, Colleen!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: