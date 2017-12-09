A Cold Man

I need to remind myself,
To not assume,
Who needs warmth in their life.
Quite adorable, Colleen!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Quite adorable, Colleen!