Still Surprised

I’m still flummoxed that the world sees me as an adult.
I don’t see it.
Even when I look in the mirror.
Seriously.
Am I the only human being who is surprised
When the world turns to me
And thinks I have adult answers?
Surprises me,
Every time.
stay as you are, Colleen. I will also. Hopefully we can survive.
I think we can Anie. 🙂
❤
I often feel the same way, but when I look at something as I might have 30 years ago and then realize I’m 57 now.
yes I feel like this….I realize my age one time in a year at my birthday. When I speak with my children I feel not older than them, I became a friend even I´m mother. We never spoke about this, but they even started to call my by my name. I think because they feel the same.
I’m just sometimes shocked …. I think if the world saw how my brain works they would still let me be that 16 year old… or younger.
Actually I’ve said this same statement several times today, must be the season for it. “My mum always cheekily said to me that you’ll never grow up Ivor” and I guess for you and me, we don’t have to either 😆😊
Ha! I don’t see why we should. I would think if I was meant to ‘feel’ older I would have by now. 😉
We seem to be thinking non grown up thoughts today. However, we are child like, not childish, as some unfortunately are, not to name Trumps (er, I mean names!).
Ah…..therein lies the difference Peter!!!! 😉
you are right Peter, but I must confess, that I´m sometimes also childish. Could not get rid of it.
Sometimes I feel that way but then the mirror confirms I’ve been an adult for a lonnnng time 😬
I am pretty sure I have rose colored glasses on when I look in the mirror. However, there are those around me who remind me I no longer look the same 😉