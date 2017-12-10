Dec 10 2017
13 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Still Surprised

I’m still flummoxed that the world sees me as an adult.

I don’t see it.

Even when I look in the mirror.

Seriously.

Am I the only human being who is surprised

When the world turns to me

And thinks I have adult answers?

Surprises me,

Every time.

 

13 thoughts on “Still Surprised

  1. anie says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:58 am

    stay as you are, Colleen. I will also. Hopefully we can survive.

  2. Ray V. says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I often feel the same way, but when I look at something as I might have 30 years ago and then realize I’m 57 now.

    • anie says:
      December 10, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      yes I feel like this….I realize my age one time in a year at my birthday. When I speak with my children I feel not older than them, I became a friend even I´m mother. We never spoke about this, but they even started to call my by my name. I think because they feel the same.

    • Chatter Master says:
      December 10, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      I’m just sometimes shocked …. I think if the world saw how my brain works they would still let me be that 16 year old… or younger.

  3. ivors20 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Actually I’ve said this same statement several times today, must be the season for it. “My mum always cheekily said to me that you’ll never grow up Ivor” and I guess for you and me, we don’t have to either 😆😊

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    We seem to be thinking non grown up thoughts today. However, we are child like, not childish, as some unfortunately are, not to name Trumps (er, I mean names!).

  5. Jodi says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Sometimes I feel that way but then the mirror confirms I’ve been an adult for a lonnnng time 😬

