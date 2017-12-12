Dec 12 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Said Simply

I was driving today.  A good bit of miles.  Often times I turn off the radio when I’m alone in the car and let my thoughts wander.

Today, I ended up talking to God.

I’m not a great orator but for some reason when I talk to God I tend to get all fancified and use words that are ornate and fancy.   You know, to sound smart and enlightened.

While talking with those fanciful words today it kind of occurred to me that God knows exactly how smart I am.  Or amn’t.

So I stopped with the fancy and just stuck with my thoughts the way I normally think them.

I kept my words as plain as I am plain.

And the words came out honest and true.

Simply put and sincerely said.

That’s just the way I need to speak.

To anyone and Everyone I am speaking to.

 

8 thoughts on “Said Simply

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    By far the best way Colleen.

    Reply
  2. Priceless Joy says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    As we all need to do. 🙂

    Reply
  3. russtowne says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Wisdom. Simplicity is unforced and unpretentious eloquence. As is brevity. Your post offers both.

    Reply
  4. gypsy856 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Sounds like divine inspiration to me!!

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Amen

    Reply
  6. goldenbrodie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Such endearing words…clear and simple. I find that when I am speaking to God…I often stumble and can’t find the words, as I know that God is always in my thoughts…the all knowing, yet quietly and patiently listening to me….this really can throw me.

    Reply
  7. Mustang.Koji says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Bingo and amen!

    Reply
  8. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    An interesting thought Colleen! I love the things you come up with and pass on to us! We just need to be who we are I guess! xx

    Reply

