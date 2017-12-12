Said Simply

I was driving today. A good bit of miles. Often times I turn off the radio when I’m alone in the car and let my thoughts wander.

Today, I ended up talking to God.

I’m not a great orator but for some reason when I talk to God I tend to get all fancified and use words that are ornate and fancy. You know, to sound smart and enlightened.

While talking with those fanciful words today it kind of occurred to me that God knows exactly how smart I am. Or amn’t.

So I stopped with the fancy and just stuck with my thoughts the way I normally think them.

I kept my words as plain as I am plain.

And the words came out honest and true.

Simply put and sincerely said.

That’s just the way I need to speak.

To anyone and Everyone I am speaking to.