I already believed in heaven.
But when I heard hospice was called in and you would soon be leaving us, I had a feeling like I’ve never experienced before – regarding death.
Death, suddenly, felt different.
It felt, not real. It felt intangible.
Love is the most tangible thing we have.
Death is not a thing.
It is a passage.
As soon as I heard that the best thing to do for you was provide comfort, I thought heaven must be excited. Anticipating. Eager. These weren’t exactly clear thoughts. They were feelings and images. Images of you being complete. And radiant. And so very welcomed. I did nothing to create these images. They just were.
I don’t know how to say it exactly. But, it’s like knowing your death, here, was imminent- made my belief in heaven a complete knowledge.
You have unlocked that passage and are in the glory of truth.
You are there.
You are there!
When I said my goodbyes to you I told you I would see you again.
And I will.
And I believe it too. You will see them again. 🙂
Thank you Priceless. ❤
❤ ❤
May your warm and beautiful presence continue to be felt on Earth long after you’re gone, my friend.
Thank you very much Russ.
I understand the sentiment here, C. Very sweet to say goodbye, feeling that way.
Thank you Van.
So beautiful. Such peace.
I felt it, like I never have before.
I don’t know if you know this – but I work in home health and hospice.
No. I did not know this. I admire you. I met a hospice nurse today and in my few minutes with her, I loved her.
I so admire our hospice nurses. They are very special people!
A beautiful sentiment, a beautiful belief.
Thank you Peter.
A glorious belief Colleen, and gorgeous words of thoughts and compassion, and I’ll be there somewhere amongst the stars, smiling and waiting for you….
I know you will be Ivor. 🙂
i am absolutely sure you will, colleen
Thank you Beth ❤
I am in awe of your words describing this – first I felt an emptiness then it got filled with assurance and inspiration.
Thank you Infinite. I don’t feel I fully captured the incredible feeling I had when it happened.