Dec 13 2017
20 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When I Heard

I already believed in heaven.

But when I heard hospice was called in and you would soon be leaving us, I had a feeling like I’ve never experienced before – regarding death.

Death, suddenly, felt different.

It felt, not real.  It felt intangible.

Love is the most tangible thing we have.

Death is not a thing.

It is a passage.

As soon as I heard that the best thing to do for you was provide comfort, I thought heaven must be excited.  Anticipating.  Eager.  These weren’t exactly clear thoughts.   They were feelings and images.  Images of you being complete.  And radiant.  And so very welcomed.  I did nothing to create these images.  They just were.

I don’t know how to say it exactly.  But, it’s like knowing your death, here, was imminent-  made my belief in heaven a complete knowledge.

You have unlocked that passage and are in the glory of truth.

You are there.

You are there!

When I said my goodbyes to you I told you I would see you again.

And I will.

20 thoughts on “When I Heard

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    And I believe it too. You will see them again. 🙂

  2. russtowne says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    May your warm and beautiful presence continue to be felt on Earth long after you’re gone, my friend.

  3. vanbytheriver says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I understand the sentiment here, C. Very sweet to say goodbye, feeling that way.

  4. Jodi says:
    December 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    So beautiful. Such peace.

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    December 13, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    A beautiful sentiment, a beautiful belief.

  6. ivors20 says:
    December 13, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    A glorious belief Colleen, and gorgeous words of thoughts and compassion, and I’ll be there somewhere amongst the stars, smiling and waiting for you….

  7. ksbeth says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    i am absolutely sure you will, colleen

  8. Infinite Living says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    I am in awe of your words describing this – first I felt an emptiness then it got filled with assurance and inspiration.

