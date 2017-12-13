I already believed in heaven.

But when I heard hospice was called in and you would soon be leaving us, I had a feeling like I’ve never experienced before – regarding death.

Death, suddenly, felt different.

It felt, not real. It felt intangible.

Love is the most tangible thing we have.

Death is not a thing.

It is a passage.

As soon as I heard that the best thing to do for you was provide comfort, I thought heaven must be excited. Anticipating. Eager. These weren’t exactly clear thoughts. They were feelings and images. Images of you being complete. And radiant. And so very welcomed. I did nothing to create these images. They just were.

I don’t know how to say it exactly. But, it’s like knowing your death, here, was imminent- made my belief in heaven a complete knowledge.

You have unlocked that passage and are in the glory of truth.

You are there.

You are there!

When I said my goodbyes to you I told you I would see you again.

And I will.