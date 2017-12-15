Dec 15 2017
18 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Never Done

I realized I am never done creating myself.

I feel so powerful.

 

18 thoughts on “Never Done

  1. goldenbrodie says:
    December 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Power to you! That mind of yours is something else…brings such joy and understanding to this sometimes confusing world. Plus…you just give me grins.

    Reply
  2. April says:
    December 15, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Reply
  3. bikebrown says:
    December 15, 2017 at 11:03 am

    You’re making yourself better every day.

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    December 15, 2017 at 11:10 am

    we humans tend to create ourself no? I would think it should be better searching or better finding ourself. Creation should be somthing for art not for our personality, no?

    Reply
    • Chatter Master says:
      December 15, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      Oh, I don’t know Anie. I would think it very empowering to know we can create ourselves. Aren’t we each a piece of art? 🙂

      Reply
      • anie says:
        December 15, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        Am l a piece of Art? Yes I am But not human Art It is god‘s Art and l never would dare to create something real human. My art is to make human happy, to bring something good to world…but perhaps I am just too sensible at the moment in things belonging to „ create reality“… but you are right that we are never done !

        Reply
  5. moonwatcher51 says:
    December 15, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I am feeling very heart full and happy. My grand children make me scamper ahead to think up new ways to help them learn about their world. Try looking at the ocean waves through an almost two year olds eyes. Astonishing!

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 15, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Made me smile. Exactly what I needed. ❤

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    December 15, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Such a great way to look at it!?

    Reply
  8. C Monohan says:
    December 15, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    How about creating me some cookies and mailing to me 🙂

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    December 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    We are all so powerful if only we realised it. A pity that those who do realise it often abuse their power of creation. You use yours very wisely, and we are thankful.

    Reply
  10. ksbeth says:
    December 15, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    no limit.

    Reply

