I realized I am never done creating myself.
I feel so powerful.
Power to you! That mind of yours is something else…brings such joy and understanding to this sometimes confusing world. Plus…you just give me grins.
Oh GB, if ever I have doubts about what I do here, I just need to come to you and your support. ❤
Absolutely….this is the positive spin spot.
❤
Again, I want to thank you for the words you share with us. They mean so much to me, personally.
Thank you April. I’m glad to see you ‘back’. YOU give me such encouragement. I admire you. 🙂
🙂
You’re making yourself better every day.
Well…..it sure is on going. 😉
we humans tend to create ourself no? I would think it should be better searching or better finding ourself. Creation should be somthing for art not for our personality, no?
Oh, I don’t know Anie. I would think it very empowering to know we can create ourselves. Aren’t we each a piece of art? 🙂
Am l a piece of Art? Yes I am But not human Art It is god‘s Art and l never would dare to create something real human. My art is to make human happy, to bring something good to world…but perhaps I am just too sensible at the moment in things belonging to „ create reality“… but you are right that we are never done !
I am feeling very heart full and happy. My grand children make me scamper ahead to think up new ways to help them learn about their world. Try looking at the ocean waves through an almost two year olds eyes. Astonishing!
Made me smile. Exactly what I needed. ❤
Such a great way to look at it!?
How about creating me some cookies and mailing to me 🙂
We are all so powerful if only we realised it. A pity that those who do realise it often abuse their power of creation. You use yours very wisely, and we are thankful.
no limit.
