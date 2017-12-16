Two days in a row

Someone I don’t know

Said to me

“You make me so happy!”

I have to admit,

I rather enjoyed it.

(Back story: I was getting my eyes checked and had to get new glasses. I told the wonderful lady I needed to get glasses of a certain kind and I showed her a picture of “me” in drawing. She looked at me and said I made her so happy. And it’s the little things isn’t it? I in turn told her she made me so happy and it is the little things. I then gave her a copy of my book for making me so happy. 🙂 )

All I have to share today is a moment of happiness.