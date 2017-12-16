Dec 16 2017
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Two Days In A Row

Two days in a row

Someone I don’t know

Said to me

“You make me so happy!”

I have to admit,

I rather enjoyed it.

(Back story:  I was getting my eyes checked and had to get new glasses.  I told the wonderful lady I needed to get glasses of a certain kind and I showed her a picture of “me” in drawing.  She looked at me and said I made her so happy.  And it’s the little things isn’t it?  I in turn told her she made me so happy and it is the little things.  I then gave her a copy of my book for making me so happy.  🙂  )

All I have to share today is a moment of happiness.

 

7 thoughts on “Two Days In A Row

  1. Jyoti Soni says:
    December 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Awww, so cute!

    Reply
  2. Marissa Bergen says:
    December 16, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    You make me so happy! Okay, well it wasn’t quite as spontaneous but hey….

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Happiness is for sharing, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    December 16, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    You made me so happy! 🙂 Cute post!

    Reply
  5. ivors20 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Your simply a gorgeous character who radiates happy vibes.

    Reply
  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    December 16, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Those little moments are so important!

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    December 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    gifted love multiplies and comes back Colleen, we know that.
    It is beautiful how you can live and even report of this love, so that even we can share your words. Sometimes I think you are not of this world!

    Reply

