Two days in a row
Someone I don’t know
Said to me
“You make me so happy!”
I have to admit,
I rather enjoyed it.
(Back story: I was getting my eyes checked and had to get new glasses. I told the wonderful lady I needed to get glasses of a certain kind and I showed her a picture of “me” in drawing. She looked at me and said I made her so happy. And it’s the little things isn’t it? I in turn told her she made me so happy and it is the little things. I then gave her a copy of my book for making me so happy. 🙂 )
All I have to share today is a moment of happiness.
Awww, so cute!
You make me so happy! Okay, well it wasn’t quite as spontaneous but hey….
Happiness is for sharing, Colleen 🙂
You made me so happy! 🙂 Cute post!
Your simply a gorgeous character who radiates happy vibes.
Those little moments are so important!
gifted love multiplies and comes back Colleen, we know that.
It is beautiful how you can live and even report of this love, so that even we can share your words. Sometimes I think you are not of this world!