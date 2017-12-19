A World Of Love

No matter how different and unique we are,

We love.

From around the world you all joined me

In celebrating love.

As I drew each ornament and wrote each name,

I thought of the love that was felt for this person,

And the love that this person had lived.

Thank you for celebrating these people, beautifully.

~

(Each name shared with me is represented here. There may be duplicate names because each ornament is representative of someone loved. I invite anyone who wishes, to share a story of their loved one on this tree, or what part of the world you are from. I had names shared on Facebook and I had people who read the post who sent me names privately. And whether a name of your loved one is on this tree or not, I offer this as a very simple and symbolic gift-that the world is full of love. Because love never ends.)

More names received, tree updated.

More love sent in and added…