A World Of Love

No matter how different and unique we are,
We love.
From around the world you all joined me
In celebrating love.
As I drew each ornament and wrote each name,
I thought of the love that was felt for this person,
And the love that this person had lived.
Thank you for celebrating these people, beautifully.
~
(Each name shared with me is represented here. There may be duplicate names because each ornament is representative of someone loved. I invite anyone who wishes, to share a story of their loved one on this tree, or what part of the world you are from. I had names shared on Facebook and I had people who read the post who sent me names privately. And whether a name of your loved one is on this tree or not, I offer this as a very simple and symbolic gift-that the world is full of love. Because love never ends.)
More names received, tree updated.
More love sent in and added…
