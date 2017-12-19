Dec 19 2017
Chatter Master

A World Of Love

No matter how different and unique we are,

We love.

 

 

From around the world you all joined me

In celebrating love.

As I drew each ornament and wrote each name,

I thought of the love that was felt for this person,

And the love that this person had lived.

Thank you for celebrating these people, beautifully.

~

(Each name shared with me is represented here.  There may be duplicate names because each ornament is representative of someone loved.  I invite anyone who wishes, to share a story of their loved one on this tree, or what part of the world you are from.  I had names shared on Facebook and I had people who read the post who sent me names privately.  And whether a name of your loved one is on this tree or not, I offer this as a very simple and symbolic gift-that the world is full of love.  Because love never ends.)

More names received, tree updated.

More love sent in and added…

 

 

15 thoughts on “A World Of Love

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Beautiful! This is truly a tree of love!

    Reply
  2. Ellen says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Thank YOU so very much! Benjamin will be so happy to see Grampy’s ornament on your beautiful Tree of Love.

    Reply
  3. Debra says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:26 am

    How very special!

    Reply
  4. russtowne says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:35 am

    What a cool idea!

    Reply
  5. ivors20 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:38 am

    “Oh What A Wonderful World”, This is the bestest Christmas tree, Beautiful Colleen.

    Reply
  6. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Your idea is really lovely and I’m grateful for your kind offer, Colleen ❤

    Reply
  7. Sue Vincent says:
    December 19, 2017 at 3:16 am

    This is a beautiful gift, Colleen… thank you.

    Reply
  8. ksbeth says:
    December 19, 2017 at 6:27 am

    thank you for this lovely gift, may they all shine forever –

    Reply
  9. Jodi says:
    December 19, 2017 at 7:20 am

    What a beautiful gift! ❤️

    Reply
  10. GP Cox says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Reply
  11. markbialczak says:
    December 19, 2017 at 8:12 am

    These are beautiful wishes passed on to you and made into one elegant Christmas remembrance. You are a true artist, MBC.

    Reply
  12. House of Heart says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Colleen this is so beautiful it brought tears to my eyes. Thank you and your beautiful heart ❤️

    Reply
  13. goldenbrodie says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I’m embracing every word and enjoying your tree of undying love. I vote this “The 2017 Post of the Year”…seriously golden good.

    Reply

