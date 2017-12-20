Dec 20 2017
In The Parking Lot

I convinced myself I had to go to the store after work.  I needed a few things.  Though I tried my best to talk myself out of it, I knew I had to just do it.  I parked at the furthest spot from the store that I could.  That wasn’t difficult.  The lot was packed.   I saw carts every where and thought it best to grab one because from the looks of it there wasn’t going to be any in the store.

As I pushed the cart I saw a man in shorts, running shoes and a cap pushing a cart ahead of me.  I wanted to run in the parking lot with the cart.  Because that’s what I do.  But I was worried I would startle him.

I watched his well muscled calves strolling ahead of me and decided he was in good enough health to take a startle and who knows, maybe he would want to race.

So I started running through the parking lot and passed him, pushing the cart ahead of me.

I looked over at him as I passed.  And smiled.  He leaned over the cart and said “let’s race!” I laughed and said okay and took off faster.  He ran behind me.  I shouted back at him “you’re letting me win!”

He said “it’s Christmas!”

We walked into the store and I turned around and said “thank you for making me smile”.   He smiled in return.

He passed by me, later, in the store and said “now, if I can make my kids smile”.

I told him ‘good luck’.

And I was happy I didn’t talk myself out of stopping at the store.

 

6 thoughts on “In The Parking Lot

  1. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Anything to make a trip to a store more fun is a good idea. 🙂

  2. Biff Sock Pow says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:37 am

    This definitely made me smile. Thanks!

  3. ivors20 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:38 am

    You make me smile, you make everyone smile !!

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Nice experience, as you had there Colleen and good to share smiles too 🙂

  5. ksbeth says:
    December 20, 2017 at 5:34 am

    so funny and fun!

  6. bikebrown says:
    December 20, 2017 at 6:45 am

    Always the competitor.

