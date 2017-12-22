It Really Can

Sometimes a good shake-up in life,
Can be a beautiful thing.
Loved this one 😃 you’re so good at putting a lot into a few words!
Thank you Ilakkiyaa 🙂
What a wonderful drawing! And my favorite kind of shake up. 🙂
It’s a good kind alright. And thank you!
👍😉
😉
Shake, shake, shake, probably one of my most fascinating toys “when I was little”, now I’m going to have to go out to the shed to see if I’ve still got the little globe of fantasy !!
Did you find it????
Sadly no, I think I’ll just have to go buy one today 😊⚪
ooh, yes!
Weren’t you the one who I told you about this???? 🙂
haha, this is beautiful, I love it, words and picture!
Thank you Anie 🙂
the snowman is waiting for the flying snow!
I agree with your global view, MBC. ❤
Hahahahahahaha! Thank you MBM! 🙂
❤ 🙂
❤
thank you for the shaker in form of this song…:)…fun to hear!
I am currently twisting and typing….not an easy, but definitely fun, feat!!!
I agree! Cute drawing! Love it!!
Thank you Priceless 🙂
Sometimes…and I love the candy cane shining a light. Precious!
Beautiful.
