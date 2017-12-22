Dec 22 2017
25 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Really Can

Sometimes a good shake-up in life,

Can be a beautiful thing.

25 thoughts on “It Really Can

  1. Ilakkiyaa says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Loved this one 😃 you’re so good at putting a lot into a few words!

  2. Debra says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:10 am

    What a wonderful drawing! And my favorite kind of shake up. 🙂

  3. Jodi says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:36 am

    👍😉

  4. ivors20 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Shake, shake, shake, probably one of my most fascinating toys “when I was little”, now I’m going to have to go out to the shed to see if I’ve still got the little globe of fantasy !!

  5. ksbeth says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:35 am

    ooh, yes!

  6. anie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    haha, this is beautiful, I love it, words and picture!

  7. markbialczak says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I agree with your global view, MBC. ❤

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

    ❤ 🙂

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:25 am

  10. Priceless Joy says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I agree! Cute drawing! Love it!!

  11. goldenbrodie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Sometimes…and I love the candy cane shining a light. Precious!

  12. Ann Koplow says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Beautiful.

