Dec 23 2017
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

At The Construction Site

You ever want to hang up one of those signs you see at construction sites that say ‘be kind during our construction’ or ‘construction currently under way sorry for any inconvenience’?

But hang it up on your life?

Hardhat:  for protecting the thinker.

Thinker:  for building and engineering.

Hammer:  can be applied to many metaphors (both positive and negative, I prefer positive).

Screwdriver:  can be applied to many more metaphors but lets use it for fixing screw-ups.

Happy building.

3 thoughts on “At The Construction Site

  1. vanbytheriver says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Very clever, C. It seems like, at any age, we are all a “work in progress”.

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I would like one of this too, Colleen 🙂

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:52 am

    So true! I love the way you think!!!

    Reply

