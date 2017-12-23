At The Construction Site

You ever want to hang up one of those signs you see at construction sites that say ‘be kind during our construction’ or ‘construction currently under way sorry for any inconvenience’?

But hang it up on your life?

Hardhat: for protecting the thinker.

Thinker: for building and engineering.

Hammer: can be applied to many metaphors (both positive and negative, I prefer positive).

Screwdriver: can be applied to many more metaphors but lets use it for fixing screw-ups.

Happy building.