Dec 27 2017
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Natural Tendency

Beware of your inclinations.

I don’t think wisdom is always a part.

  1. ivors20 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’m lnclined to agree with you, why would we let wisdom get in the road mindless inclinations

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Ivor got there first! I have an inclination not to go to the gym!

  3. Jodi says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

    awh! Wise words! 🙂

  4. ksbeth says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    sometimes i think it is sleeping

  5. Mrs. P says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    🤣

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Well done in words and art. And made me :-). xxx

  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    December 27, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    love it!

