Natural Tendency

Beware of your inclinations.
I don’t think wisdom is always a part.
I’m lnclined to agree with you, why would we let wisdom get in the road mindless inclinations
Ivor got there first! I have an inclination not to go to the gym!
awh! Wise words! 🙂
sometimes i think it is sleeping
🤣
Well done in words and art. And made me :-). xxx
love it!
