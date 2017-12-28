I wake.

Each morning different and unpredictable.

I know not what disposition will accompany me as I open my eyes.

Or what tone may join me throughout the day.

My eyes will open,

My mind will flow,

My feet will hit the floor.

And through the day I’ll learn,

I’ll create,

I’ll be inspired,

I will experience more feelings than I have definitions for.

If I don’t,

What purpose have I?

And when day ends,

With all that I had picked up along the way,

Or discarded as I lived,

And my thoughts ebb and return and finally retreat fully into hiding within my dreams,

My eyes see differently into the land I travel as,

I sleep.