With the closing of any day, when the darkness approaches, I like the settling of it. I like the comfort of having lived it.
Some days I can’t wait for the moment when I can close my eyes to it. Review it. Make mental adjustments. Take those mental notes to appreciate something in it. Sigh for a lost moment. Cry for a sad moment.
Other days I am loathe to close my eyes. Hesitant to bring an end to the day I’ve just had, and spent to exhaustion. Knowing that once the eyes are closed the day is relegated, having been thoroughly lived, to the memory of it. And it is no longer actively being lived.
At this day’s end.
This day today.
I end it and all days.
Looking forward to the dawning.
We can’t have tomorrow without leaving today behind.
Tonight I settle in, tomorrow I rise.
It only takes this blink
To go from this day to the next. Leaving and beginning in the very same moment.
Each day I leave, I leave with peace.
Each day I begin, I begin with peace.
Each day, I pray to be a part of peace.
Beautiful Colleen and the time for new beginnings too.
Happy New Year for you and yours.
May peace always be with you Colleen, as you traverse between dusk, the twilight zone, and dawn, the awakening zone, as a celestial time-traveler in her overnight time-machine, time-warping through the cosmos, capturing sparkling peace particles, sprinkling them over Mother Earth, while Father Time, watches the humanity time-bomb, as the peace-giving particles and atoms settle down upon the peoples of all creeds, sowing the seeds of goodwill and good deeds…… Happy New Year Colleen, and hopefully all our dreams will come true.
yes, such a good way to look at it, and so true. my favorite time is the dawn, always a chance for a new beginning.
and don’t forget to smile!!
Happy new year Colleen.
Peace baby…those two words are among my most favorite. Adore your words and drawings and look forward each day to finding uplifting thoughts from you and lots of grins. Brodie and I wish you a blessed New Year and golden days ahead in 2018. Peace baby…
Peace to you colleen. Beautiful!!!
May peace be paramount for 2018, for you and yours, for all of us. Leaving and beginning in the very same moment, in peace.
I entered your world this December after being intrigued by your comment on Jodi’s blog and clicking on “Chatter Master”…I am a perpetual blog wanderer. The first post I read was “A Cold Man”, I was both smitten and captivated. On this last day of the old year and the eve of the new year…Thank-YOU for sharing your art and your wisdom. Peace be yours.
Yes, may peace find its way into all our hearts. Beautiful post Colleen. Happy New Year! ❤
Peace to the new day. Peace to the new year, MBC.
Beautiful way of explaining this. 🙂 Happy New Year.