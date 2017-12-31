With the closing of any day, when the darkness approaches, I like the settling of it. I like the comfort of having lived it.

Some days I can’t wait for the moment when I can close my eyes to it. Review it. Make mental adjustments. Take those mental notes to appreciate something in it. Sigh for a lost moment. Cry for a sad moment.

Other days I am loathe to close my eyes. Hesitant to bring an end to the day I’ve just had, and spent to exhaustion. Knowing that once the eyes are closed the day is relegated, having been thoroughly lived, to the memory of it. And it is no longer actively being lived.

At this day’s end.

This day today.

I end it and all days.

Looking forward to the dawning.

We can’t have tomorrow without leaving today behind.

Tonight I settle in, tomorrow I rise.

It only takes this blink

To go from this day to the next. Leaving and beginning in the very same moment.

Each day I leave, I leave with peace.

Each day I begin, I begin with peace.

Each day, I pray to be a part of peace.