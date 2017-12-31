Dec 31 2017
By Chatter Master

To The Next

 

With the closing of any day, when the darkness approaches, I like the settling of it.  I like the comfort of having lived it.

Some days I can’t wait for the moment when I can close my eyes to it.  Review it.  Make mental adjustments.  Take those mental notes to appreciate something in it.  Sigh for a lost moment.  Cry for  a sad moment.

Other days I am loathe to close my eyes.  Hesitant to bring an end to the day I’ve just had, and spent to exhaustion.  Knowing that once the eyes are closed the day is relegated, having been thoroughly lived, to the memory of it.  And it is no longer actively being lived.

At this day’s end.

This day today.

I end it and all days.

Looking forward to the dawning.

We can’t have tomorrow without leaving today behind.

Tonight I settle in, tomorrow I rise.

It only takes this blink

To go from this day to the next.  Leaving and beginning in the very same moment.

Each day I leave, I leave with peace.

Each day I begin, I begin with peace.

Each day, I pray to be a part of peace.

 

12 thoughts on “To The Next

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Beautiful Colleen and the time for new beginnings too.
    Happy New Year for you and yours.

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:05 am

    May peace always be with you Colleen, as you traverse between dusk, the twilight zone, and dawn, the awakening zone, as a celestial time-traveler in her overnight time-machine, time-warping through the cosmos, capturing sparkling peace particles, sprinkling them over Mother Earth, while Father Time, watches the humanity time-bomb, as the peace-giving particles and atoms settle down upon the peoples of all creeds, sowing the seeds of goodwill and good deeds…… Happy New Year Colleen, and hopefully all our dreams will come true.

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    December 31, 2017 at 6:23 am

    yes, such a good way to look at it, and so true. my favorite time is the dawn, always a chance for a new beginning.

    Reply
  4. GP Cox says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:21 am

    and don’t forget to smile!!

    Reply
  5. House of Heart says:
    December 31, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Happy new year Colleen.

    Reply
  6. goldenbrodie says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Peace baby…those two words are among my most favorite. Adore your words and drawings and look forward each day to finding uplifting thoughts from you and lots of grins. Brodie and I wish you a blessed New Year and golden days ahead in 2018. Peace baby…

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Peace to you colleen. Beautiful!!!

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:05 am

    May peace be paramount for 2018, for you and yours, for all of us. Leaving and beginning in the very same moment, in peace.

    Reply
  9. Ellen says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I entered your world this December after being intrigued by your comment on Jodi’s blog and clicking on “Chatter Master”…I am a perpetual blog wanderer. The first post I read was “A Cold Man”, I was both smitten and captivated. On this last day of the old year and the eve of the new year…Thank-YOU for sharing your art and your wisdom. Peace be yours.

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Yes, may peace find its way into all our hearts. Beautiful post Colleen. Happy New Year! ❤

    Reply
  11. markbialczak says:
    December 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Peace to the new day. Peace to the new year, MBC.

    Reply
  12. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Beautiful way of explaining this. 🙂 Happy New Year.

    Reply

