Feed hope.
Starve hate.
Nurture understanding.
Make tolerance a provision.
Season everything with kindness.
Welcome curiosity.
Exercise love.
Wishing you a very Happy, Healthy and Peace Filled New Year!
Love your very bright mauve accessories, and in theatre, mauve is commonly used as stage lighting to represent sunsets, and sunsets are definitely peaceful, so great choice of colour Colleen, and very suitable attire for your Celestial Star-ship, out there capturing more of those cosmic peace particles .. . Love and peace always.
Thanks for making our New Year happier, Colleen.
Happy New Year Colleen. I tried to visit your blog, but it wouldn’t load, why I chose the reader.
