Jan 01 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Feed Hope

 

Feed hope.

Starve hate.

Nurture understanding.

Make tolerance a provision.

Season everything with kindness.

Welcome curiosity.

Exercise love.

 

4 thoughts on “Feed Hope

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    January 1, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Wishing you a very Happy, Healthy and Peace Filled New Year!

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Love your very bright mauve accessories, and in theatre, mauve is commonly used as stage lighting to represent sunsets, and sunsets are definitely peaceful, so great choice of colour Colleen, and very suitable attire for your Celestial Star-ship, out there capturing more of those cosmic peace particles .. . Love and peace always.

  3. Ann Koplow says:
    January 1, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Thanks for making our New Year happier, Colleen.

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 1, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Happy New Year Colleen. I tried to visit your blog, but it wouldn’t load, why I chose the reader.

