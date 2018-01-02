The Truth of Me

I’ve got nothing to hide.

But there are things I don’t want to share.

I have things to be ashamed of,

And those things are mine, not something for others to have on me.

My authenticity is mine to be proud of,

Or deal with.

My curiosity

Is not a right to someone else’s truths.

I find quite a few things about myself funny,

But I don’t care to be laughed at.

I find myself seeking sincerity

But fear I will take myself too seriously.

I am intrigued enough to seek

Sometimes fearful of what I will find.

Ah, but the truths of me,

Are enough for me.