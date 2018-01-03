Misunderstand Nothing

I’m not doing nothing.
I’m thinking.
Sometimes I feel a need to explain that if by appearance I am sitting still,
Rest assured my brain is running a marathon.
Advertisements
I’m not doing nothing.
I’m thinking.
Sometimes I feel a need to explain that if by appearance I am sitting still,
Rest assured my brain is running a marathon.
Oh, I often look like I am “spacing out.” Needless to say, there plenty of thoughts upstairs in the attic of my brain. I like the idea of a rocking chair up among the memorabilia. 😊
Ah Dear Colleen, that makes two of us, our brains running a marathon, while sitting still and thinking, thinking, thhhiiiiinkiiinnngg……..
My brain never stops. Then I go to sleep and it really kicks in.