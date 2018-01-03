Jan 03 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

Misunderstand Nothing

I’m not doing nothing.

I’m thinking.

Sometimes I feel a need to explain that if by appearance I am sitting still,

Rest assured my brain is running a marathon.

3 thoughts on “Misunderstand Nothing

  1. reocochran says:
    January 3, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Oh, I often look like I am “spacing out.” Needless to say, there plenty of thoughts upstairs in the attic of my brain. I like the idea of a rocking chair up among the memorabilia. 😊

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 2:48 am

    Ah Dear Colleen, that makes two of us, our brains running a marathon, while sitting still and thinking, thinking, thhhiiiiinkiiinnngg……..

    Reply
  3. lbeth1950 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 6:32 am

    My brain never stops. Then I go to sleep and it really kicks in.

    Reply

