Jan 04 2018
His Second Thank You

I met a young man today.

I was told he had just signed up for the military.

I said ‘thank you!’    He smiled and said “that’s my second thank you!”

I asked why he had signed up.  He sat up from his reclined position and looked at me sincerely and said “I believe in our country.”   He went on to tell me about his plans.  He has fabulous plans.  I told him I admired that he knew at such a young age what he wanted to do in life.  Though his plans were about what ‘he’ was going to do, his plans weren’t just about him.  They were about the things he would be doing to serve his country, long after he left the military.  He wants his military experience, to prepare him, to serve.

I couldn’t help but look at him when he talked to me.  So openly.  So passionately.  So youthfully.

He didn’t give me reasons for wanting to serve or for loving the country he lives in.  It was refreshing to hear someone who didn’t feel a need to validate his feelings and beliefs.

I left, smiling.  With a sense of relief.

And hope.

9 thoughts on “His Second Thank You

  1. ksbeth says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:08 am

    beautiful

  2. markbialczak says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Thank you, young man. I hope you hear it often.

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:54 am

    I hope his aspirations are fulfilled, and that there are plenty more like him coming along behind.

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:31 am

    What an awesome young man!

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:36 am

  6. Sharon Mann says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I’m always inspired by the hopes and dreams of young people. Thanks for sharing your encounter Claudia.

  7. Jodi says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Thank you sir!

  8. anie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    wow it is really awesome if somebody has an idea of his life and also more than the egoistic wish to be fine oneself.

  9. russtowne says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Thank you for sharing this uplifting post with us, Colleen. I would like to meet such a man and would likely call him a friend.

