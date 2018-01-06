There are things that happen that take us to our knees.
That elicit sobs from places we didn’t know existed.
There are things that happen that make us weak
Stealing our energy to fight or lift our heads from sorrow.
There are things that happen that torment our souls
Trying to invade the place we seek solace.
There are things that happen that puts a face on ugly
Hoping to instill fear and control on the weak or vulnerable.
But then,
There is love. There is faith. There is humanity.
These are the things that stand us tall,
Instill strength and spirit,
Make us part of peace,
Create beauty,
Empower us to overcome and to be more,
To make us secure in who we are and what we are meant to be.
And then,
There is you. Or I.
And we are not a thing that happens.
We, are what is.
Yes, I am what is !! I’m here today, I was there yesterday, and wishing for tomorrow, peace and harmony my friend.
Beautiful. Always open to what is. If we get out of our heads and leave behind the ‘me’ or ‘I’ then everything is possible. Right here; right now. Blessings Julian
A little bit of good can always outweigh a lot of bad. May it ever be so.
You are something quite special, MBC.
Life would be pretty crummy if we didn’t have friendly people in our world.
You, are amazing.
that is beautiful, that we are what is!
I pray that the warmth, the love, the humanity, the trust and the will for understanding and tolerance will overcome the mental barriers of each individual. That there are no more problems of communication, of incomprehension, because we can feel it in our heart and the belief in it strengthens us!
The bottom picture alone brings a very nice feeling!…and I love Peters comment!
Beauitful!
ooops- Beautiful
❤