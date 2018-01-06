There are things that happen that take us to our knees.

That elicit sobs from places we didn’t know existed.

There are things that happen that make us weak

Stealing our energy to fight or lift our heads from sorrow.

There are things that happen that torment our souls

Trying to invade the place we seek solace.

There are things that happen that puts a face on ugly

Hoping to instill fear and control on the weak or vulnerable.

But then,

There is love. There is faith. There is humanity.

These are the things that stand us tall,

Instill strength and spirit,

Make us part of peace,

Create beauty,

Empower us to overcome and to be more,

To make us secure in who we are and what we are meant to be.

And then,

There is you. Or I.

And we are not a thing that happens.

We, are what is.