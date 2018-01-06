Jan 06 2018
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

We, Are What Is

There are things that happen that take us to our knees.

That elicit sobs from places we didn’t know existed.

There are things that happen that make us weak

Stealing our energy to fight or lift our heads from sorrow.

There are things that happen that torment our souls

Trying to invade the place we seek solace.

There are things that happen that puts a face on ugly

Hoping to instill fear and control on the weak or vulnerable.

But then,

There is love.  There is faith.  There is humanity.

These are the things that stand us tall,

Instill strength and spirit,

Make us part of peace,

Create beauty,

Empower us to overcome and to be more,

To make us secure in who we are and what we are meant to be.

And then,

There is you.  Or I.

And we are not a thing that happens.

We, are what is.

 

 

10 thoughts on “We, Are What Is

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Yes, I am what is !! I’m here today, I was there yesterday, and wishing for tomorrow, peace and harmony my friend.

  2. Julian Summerhayes says:
    January 6, 2018 at 3:48 am

    Beautiful. Always open to what is. If we get out of our heads and leave behind the ‘me’ or ‘I’ then everything is possible. Right here; right now. Blessings Julian

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    January 6, 2018 at 9:44 am

    A little bit of good can always outweigh a lot of bad. May it ever be so.

  4. markbialczak says:
    January 6, 2018 at 10:00 am

    You are something quite special, MBC.

  5. Priceless Joy says:
    January 6, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Life would be pretty crummy if we didn’t have friendly people in our world.

  6. Ann Koplow says:
    January 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

    You, are amazing.

  7. anie says:
    January 6, 2018 at 11:43 am

    that is beautiful, that we are what is!
    I pray that the warmth, the love, the humanity, the trust and the will for understanding and tolerance will overcome the mental barriers of each individual. That there are no more problems of communication, of incomprehension, because we can feel it in our heart and the belief in it strengthens us!
    The bottom picture alone brings a very nice feeling!…and I love Peters comment!

  8. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Beauitful!

  9. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    ooops- Beautiful

  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 6, 2018 at 2:04 pm

