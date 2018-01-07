Jan 07 2018
I think many of us learn,

A little too late, or not at all,

That we are authors.

But no life is written by one.

Even if we realize the power of our own writing,

We cannot write the script of another character.

And every character in our story,

Is a co-author, an editor, or a critic.

Life.

No Script Available

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:05 am

    We can only describe, how we are viewing life Colleen and not, how others are viewing their life, no matter how close we could be.

  2. markbialczak says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Your tale is compelling, MBC. The world is better for the way you put your pen to paper, literally and figuratively.

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I think I’ve become pretty adept at ad libbing!

  4. Jodi says:
    January 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    I just love your deep thoughts and way of thinking

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 7, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    So true. We’re all in this together. Big hug ❤

  6. Mustang.Koji says:
    January 7, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Indeed.

  7. russtowne says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I’m glad you took the plunge and put your pen to paper/keyboard to screen and both to blog and books, Colleen. You, your readers, and the world, are better for it.

