No Script Available

I think many of us learn,
A little too late, or not at all,
That we are authors.
But no life is written by one.
Even if we realize the power of our own writing,
We cannot write the script of another character.
And every character in our story,
Is a co-author, an editor, or a critic.
We can only describe, how we are viewing life Colleen and not, how others are viewing their life, no matter how close we could be.
Your tale is compelling, MBC. The world is better for the way you put your pen to paper, literally and figuratively.
I think I’ve become pretty adept at ad libbing!
I just love your deep thoughts and way of thinking
So true. We’re all in this together. Big hug ❤
Indeed.
I’m glad you took the plunge and put your pen to paper/keyboard to screen and both to blog and books, Colleen. You, your readers, and the world, are better for it.