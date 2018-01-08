Jan 08 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

That Little Hand

There is nothing

That stops my heart

Or my wandering thoughts

As the little hands

Of a tiny heart,

Upon my face

To make me pay attention.

 

3 thoughts on “That Little Hand

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    So very true! 🙂

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I imagine the beautiful sensation of cute little hands touching and gently squeezing your face would be absolutely glorious, and definitely enough to obtain “All” of your attention. Enjoy the hugs….

  3. rugby843 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Agreed💗

