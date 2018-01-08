That Little Hand

There is nothing
That stops my heart
Or my wandering thoughts
As the little hands
Of a tiny heart,
Upon my face
To make me pay attention.
So very true! 🙂
I imagine the beautiful sensation of cute little hands touching and gently squeezing your face would be absolutely glorious, and definitely enough to obtain “All” of your attention. Enjoy the hugs….
Agreed💗
