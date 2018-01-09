Come,
Find me.
I will be waiting.
You will find me
Where you need me.
I’ll be there.
Why you need me.
I’ll be there.
How you need me.
I’ll be there.
When you need me.
I will be there.
Trust me trust love.
Find me.
I will wait forever.
I’m sure you will find Him Colleen, it’s your kindness and inquisitive nature that will get you There.
I love the love note combined with that illustration.
A wonderful invitation.
the definition of being open to the universe
so wonderful to be open and waiting
Now that’s an inviting illustration all the way around, MBC.
Agreed that the illustration really drives these words home nicely.
Wonderful Colleen!
On my way! ❤
love it!