Jan 09 2018
By Chatter Master

I’ll Be There

Come,

Find me.

I will be waiting.

You will find me

Where you need me.

I’ll be there.

Why you need me.

I’ll be there.

How you need me.

I’ll be there.

When you need me.

I will be there.

Trust me trust love.

Find me.

I will wait forever.

10 thoughts on "I'll Be There

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    I’m sure you will find Him Colleen, it’s your kindness and inquisitive nature that will get you There.

  2. russtowne says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I love the love note combined with that illustration.

  3. Ali Grimshaw says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:45 am

    A wonderful invitation.

  4. ksbeth says:
    January 9, 2018 at 5:10 am

    the definition of being open to the universe

  5. Jodi says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:14 am

    so wonderful to be open and waiting

  6. markbialczak says:
    January 9, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Now that’s an inviting illustration all the way around, MBC.

  7. Mark David Goodson says:
    January 9, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Agreed that the illustration really drives these words home nicely.

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Wonderful Colleen!

  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 9, 2018 at 11:52 am

    On my way! ❤

  10. ww786318863 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    love it!

