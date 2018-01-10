Jan 10 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You Will Grow Up

You will grow up.

Knowing without a doubt that you have worth.

To me.  To others.   But most importantly, to yourself.

You will grow up.

Believing in what you can do and understanding you can work for anything you want.

You will learn that is a satisfaction that no one can give you.

You will grow up.

With trust that is real,

And a knowledge that all things, or people, can not be trusted.

You will grow up.

And there will be fear.

You will know fear is natural, and fear is where you discover courage.

You will grow up.

With strength and weaknesses.

You will know how to build up one, and how to seek help for the other.

You will grow up.

It won’t be perfect, easy, or always fun.

But it will sometimes be perfect, easy, and fun.

You will grow up.

You will discover and wonder.

You will be extraordinary.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “You Will Grow Up

  1. Debra says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I earnestly believe that if we can be allies in helping our little ones grow up in these truths than we have been successful ourselves! I think it’s a privilege, and I know you agree with that. 🙂

    Reply
  2. Manuela says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I love this! 💕 So true!

    Reply
  3. Aishwarya says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:11 am

    I loved this…and I love the phrase…you will grow up!!! 🙂 Have a wonderful day ahead my friend!

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:58 am

    “You will grow up”, and I’m nearly there, although mum always said I’d never grow up, oh, if she could see me now ☺️🙄

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: