Jan 11 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When Things Are Said

That I don’t want to hear,

I still do this.

It’s quite effective.

Don’t discount childish ways,

If they still work.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “When Things Are Said

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Haha, brilliant… I’m a good one for having selective hearing, or not listening at all, like an inbuilt off on switch !!

    Reply
  2. kentuckyangel24 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:39 am

    I hope I can remember this one, Colleen. I also have selective hearing for most comments made around me, but once in a while someone is speaking way too fast and way too loud so I’ll just have to revert to being a 4 year old again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: