When Things Are Said

That I don’t want to hear,
I still do this.
It’s quite effective.
Don’t discount childish ways,
If they still work.
Haha, brilliant… I’m a good one for having selective hearing, or not listening at all, like an inbuilt off on switch !!
I hope I can remember this one, Colleen. I also have selective hearing for most comments made around me, but once in a while someone is speaking way too fast and way too loud so I’ll just have to revert to being a 4 year old again.