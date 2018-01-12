Jan 12 2018
In The Distance

The lights went out.

And

In the far distance,

I could make out the world.

I chose to leave it there,

And instead,

Find the light.

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “In The Distance

  1. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Good choice, Colleen 🙂

