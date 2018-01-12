In The Distance

The lights went out.
And
In the far distance,
I could make out the world.
I chose to leave it there,
And instead,
Find the light.
Good choice, Colleen 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Good choice, Colleen 🙂